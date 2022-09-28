Indira Devi Demise: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal and others offer condolences to Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi breathed her last today in Hyderabad. The reports suggest that she was suffering from some health issues for the last couple of weeks and was being treated for the same at a private hospital. As soon as this unfortunate news was out, many members of the film fraternity offered condolences to the superstar on social media.Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "The news of Mrs. Indira Devi passing away is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu, and all the family members."

Ravi Teja penned on Twitter, "Saddened to learn of the demise of Indira Devi garu...Heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMaheshand the family. May her soul rest in peace."

Jr NTR wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna, and family in this time of grief."

Nagarjuna paid tribute with the following words, "Deepest condolences to #krishna garu @urstrulyMahesh and his family #ripindiradevigaru."

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences for the sudden demise of Indira Garu Om Shanti."



Nithiin penned on Twitter, "Heartbreaking to learn about the sudden demise of Indira Garu. Sending my deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu Garu and his family..may her soul rest in peace..."

Sai Dharam Tej wrote on social media, "Saddened by the demise of Ghattamaneni Indira Devi Garu. My Deepest Condolences to #Krishna garu, @urstrulymahesh Anna, and family. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi shared, "Extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Indira Devi garu. May her soul rest in peace! Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire family. Stay strong sir. Om Shanti."

Maker Surender Reddy tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Indira Devi Garu. My deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulymahesh garu and the entire family."