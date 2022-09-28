Indira Devi Passes Away: Superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu's father arrives for last rites

Veteran actor Krishna arrived to pay last respects to Indira Devi.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 28, 2022 10:39 AM IST  |  149.9K
Kamlesh Nand
Indira Devi Passes Away

Mahesh Babu's mother and veteran actor Krishna's wife, Indira Devi passed away in Hyderabad today. Krishna was captured by the shutterbugs as he arrived to play last respects. Also, many Tollywood producers also reach to pay tribute to the deceased.

Sharing the sad news, the family shared a statement that read, "Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi , the wife of Superstar Krishna and mother of Superstar Mahesh Babu passed away today morning. Today from 9.00AM,her body will be kept at the Padmalaya studio for people to visit & later the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan. #IndiraDevi (sic)."

Check out the pictures below:

Credits: Kamlesh Nand

