Indrajit Lankesh gets summoned by CCB once again in Sandalwood drug scandal

After the investigations, he said that he had named around 15 Sandalwood media personalities and evidence to support their involvement in partaking illegal substances.

Sandalwood producer Indrajit Lankesh made headlines yet again after he got called by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) once again for investigation. The filmmaker, who has been voicing out about the prevalence of drug abuse in the Kannada film industry by young actors, stated in his earlier statement that it was wrong to defame the entire film industry and call everyone working there as addicts. He also added that he has evidence to prove who all are involved in the scam.

Following his revelations, he was called on for an investigation by the CCB officials on Monday. After the investigations, he said that he had named around 15 Sandalwood media personalities and evidence to support their involvement in partaking illegal substances. Now, for an investigation, the CCB officials have called him again and quizzed. New reports about the evidence that he provided to the CCB officials claim that they are weak.

Also Read: Prabhas’ Adipurush: Makers to REVEAL update on the ‘most intelligent demon’ tomorrow

He was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “I have handed over all the names. I want the ones who indulge in abuse to be reprimanded. I am ashamed to say that some of the new and young actors come across as the brand ambassadors for drug abuse. I am worried they will have an ill-effect on children. I have given the names to the investigative team, with more evidences on what all they do. I don't want to divulge anything more as it might hamper the investigation process.”

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×