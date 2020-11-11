Indrajith Sukumaran is all smiles alongside Vijay Sethupathi as he joins the sets of Indhu V S directorial

Indrajith Sukumaran shared a photo on his Instagram account alongside Vijay Sethupathi as the former joined the sets of the Indhu V S film called 19(1)(a).

The Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran has shared a picture alongside makkal selvan of the southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi. The Malayalam actor shared a photo on his Instagram account. Both Indrajith Sukumaran and Vijay Sethupathi are all smiles in the latest photo shared by the former on his Instagram handle. The duo will be seen in the upcoming film called 19(1)(a). The recently announced film will be helmed by director Indhu V S. The film makers recently shared a picture alongside the Ka Pae Ranasingam actor Vijay Sethupathi from the sets of 19(1)(a).

The unusual title of the upcoming is grabbing attention of the fans and film audiences. The Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the upcoming film called Master. The actor's upcoming film 19(1)(a) will also feature actress Nithya Menen. The talented actor Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of the villain in the upcoming Vijay Thalapathy starrer. The upcoming film Master is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The filmmaker is known for his action thriller Kaithi starring south actor Karthi. The director will also helm an upcoming film with superstar Kamal Haasan.

The fans and followers of the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly waiting for an update about the much awaited film Master. The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer was meant for a release in the month of April. But due to the COVID 19 crisi, the makers had to postpone the release.

