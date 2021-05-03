Induvadana: Varun Sandesh of Bigg Boss Telugu passionately hugs co star in THIS bold first look poster

One can see shirtless Varun Sandesh is passionately hugging newcomer and his co-star Farnaz Setti, who is seen sporting a saree wrapped around her body.

Actor Varun Sandesh of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame has hit the headlines yet again over his first look poster from the upcoming film, Induvadana. The first look poster sees shirtless Varun Sandesh passionately hugging newcomer and his co-star Farnaz Setti, who is seen sporting a saree wrapped around on her body. Varun Sandesh has made a comeback to Telugu cinema in a very intense and bold way possible. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Presenting you the #FirstLook poster of #Induvadana. Hope you all like it.'

Induvadana is directed by MSR and is being backed by Madhavi Adurthi, who is producing the film under the Sri Balaji Pictures banner. Varun Sandesh has always been in the limelight over his social media posts with his wife Vithika Sheru and former Bigg Boss contestants. Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh were recently seen on the Big Celebrity Challenge show. Varun got engaged to actress Vithika Sheru in December 2015 and tied the knot in August 2016.

Meanwhile, a take a look bold poster of Induvadana featuring Varun and newbie Farnaz Setti:

The Bigg Boss Telugu finalist made his debut with Sekhar Kammula's coming-of-age drama Happy Days in 2007. He then went on to appear in films such as Kotha Bangaru Lokam (2008), Kurradu (2009), Yemaindi Ee Vela (2010), D for Dopidi (2013), Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda (2014), and Mama Manchu Alludu Kanchu (2015).

