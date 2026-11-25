Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, is all set to hit the big screens on January 29, 2026. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film's makers have unveiled a melodious track titled Aachi Aachi, composed by AR Rahman.

Inji Vellam 1st Single: Sai Pallavi moves with finesse in fresh track Aachi Aachi

Taking to social media, the makers unveiled Aachi Aachi, a track composed by AR Rahman. The song features Sai Pallavi as her character embraces motherhood and awaits the arrival of her twins, with the lyrics exploring her journey into motherhood. Moreover, the track also offers glimpses of the romance between the lead characters.

Watch the track here:

Crooned by Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas, the song features Tamil lyrics penned by Ilango Krishnan and Malayalam lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Featuring picturesque visuals and fluid choreography by Brinda Master, the track showcases Sai Pallavi's grace and charm. The actress also sports the short-hair look seen in her recent release, O.M: Operation Mole.

Inji Vellam appears to be a romantic drama tracing the journey of two people from their dating days to married life and eventually parenthood, as they welcome twin girls. The narrative seems to explore contemporary relationships, much like Mani Ratnam's earlier romantic dramas Mouna Ragam, Alai Payuthey, and OK Kanmani, each of which captured romance through the lens of its respective decade.

Co-produced by Lyca Productions, Madras Talkies, and India Talkies, the romantic drama is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, the film also features Chaitra J Achar in a key role. Meanwhile, AR Rahman is composing the music and background score.

While further details about the film and its storyline remain under wraps, the lead actors were spotted shooting against the picturesque backdrop of Kolkata.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next headline Train, directed by Mysskin, which is scheduled for release on December 4, 2026. Additionally, the actor will share screen space with Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in the drama Pocket Novel, which is slated to hit theatres on January 14, 2027, coinciding with the Pongal and Sankranti festivities.

Moreover, he will headline director Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. The film is reportedly targeting a February 2027 release. Although the release date remains unconfirmed, the coming months could see several of the actor's projects arriving in theatres.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was recently seen alongside Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sreeleela in a lead role in O.M: Operation Mole.

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