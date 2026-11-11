Inji Vellam Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s romantic film to hit big screens on January 29, 2027

Director Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam is set to bring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi together for a romantic drama. The makers have now officially confirmed that the film will arrive in theaters on January 29, 2027.

Inji Vellam Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers of Inji Vellam unveiled a motion poster, confirming the film's release date. The new promotional video features Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as a couple and parents to two girls.

Here’s the post:

From the looks of it, the film appears to be a romantic tale tracing the journey of two people from their dating days to married life. The narrative seems to explore contemporary relationships, much like Mani Ratnam's earlier romantic dramas Mouna Ragam, Alai Payuthey and OK Kanmani, each of which captured romance through the lens of its respective decade.

Co-produced by Lyca Productions, Madras Talkies, and India Talkies, the romantic drama is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, the film features Chaitra J Achar in a key role. Meanwhile, AR Rahman is composing the music and background score.

While further details about the film and its storyline are yet to be revealed, the lead actors were spotted shooting against the picturesque backdrop of Kolkata. Avik Mukhopadhyay handles the cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad serves as the editor.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the comedy-drama Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows a desperate man who accidentally gets trapped inside a school restroom, setting off a survival drama that prompts him to reflect on his life and undergo a personal transformation. He also made a cameo appearance in Jailer 2.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi will headline Train, directed by Mysskin, which is scheduled to release on December 4, 2026.

Additionally, the actor will share screen space with Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in the drama Pocket Novel, which is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2027, coinciding with the Pongal and Sankranti festivities.

Moreover, he will headline director Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. The film is reportedly eyeing a February 2027 release. Although the release date remains unconfirmed, the coming months could see several of the actor's projects arriving in theaters.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi recently portrayed Sita in Ramayana: Part 1, the mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The film was released during Diwali this year and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, the actress will appear alongside Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela in the action drama OM: Chapter 1, which is scheduled to release on November 20, 2026.

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