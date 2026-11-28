Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is slated for a theatrical release on January 29, 2027. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is reportedly a coming-of-age romantic drama inspired by real-life events, potentially making it one of the most grounded films in the director's career.

Inji Vellam: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi blend school love with realistic adult romance?

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According to a report by Valai Pechu, Inji Vellam revolves around twins. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi's characters are said to fall in love during their Plus Two years and eventually get married, with the couple's children being twins.

The film is also reportedly inspired by a real-life story and is expected to adopt a realistic approach, with minimal creative exaggeration or fantasy. Incidents from the life of Mani Ratnam's brother, Sreenivasan, are also said to have served as inspiration.

Co-produced by Lyca Productions, Madras Talkies and India Talkies, the romantic drama is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film also features Chaitra J Achar in a key role, with AR Rahman composing the music and background score. The makers recently unveiled a track titled Aachi Aachi.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next headline Train, directed by Mysskin, which is scheduled for release on December 4, 2026. Additionally, the actor will share screen space with Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in the drama Pocket Novel, which is slated to hit theatres on January 14, 2027, coinciding with the Pongal and Sankranti festivities.

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Moreover, he will headline director Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. The film is reportedly targeting a February 2027 release. Although the release date remains unconfirmed, the coming months could see several of the actor's projects arriving in theatres.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was recently seen alongside Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sreeleela in a lead role in O.M: Operation Mole.

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