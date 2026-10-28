Inji Vellam: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s romantic film to release on January 29, 2027? Here’s what we know

Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, is reportedly the next film directed by Mani Ratnam following Thug Life. According to recent reports, the upcoming Tamil film is expected to arrive in theatres in early 2027.

Inji Vellam Release Date

According to columnist Sreedhar Pillai, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s Inji Vellam is reportedly scheduled for a theatrical release on January 29, 2027. The film’s Tamil Nadu distribution arrangements have also reportedly been finalised. However, the makers have yet to issue an official announcement confirming the release date.

Inji Vellam is an upcoming Tamil-language romantic drama described as a poetic tale set against the backdrop of Kolkata. The film is produced by Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions, and India Talkies. AR Rahman will compose the music, while Avik Mukhopadhyay will handle the cinematography and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor. Further details about the project remain under wraps.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the comedy-drama Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows a desperate man who accidentally gets trapped inside a school restroom, setting off a survival story that prompts him to reflect on his life and undergo a personal transformation. The actor is also expected to appear in a cameo in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi will headline Train, directed by Mysskin, which is scheduled to release on December 4, 2026. The action thriller follows a grief-stricken man who boards a long-distance train with the intention of visiting his late wife’s grave one last time. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when heavily armed attackers seize control of the train and hold its passengers hostage.

Forced to confront the unfolding crisis, the protagonist fights to protect the passengers. As he navigates the train’s narrow compartments and faces the attackers, his experiences gradually change his outlook on life.

Additionally, Vijay Sethupathi will headline director Puri Jagannadh’s Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. The actor has also completed filming for Pocket Novel.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita in Ramayana: Part 1, the mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The film is scheduled for release on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

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