Inside Allu Arjun's grand, luxurious and personalised Rs 7 crore vanity van

Vanity vans, as well all know, are very important and are no less than the second home for the actors. From changing costumes, getting ready for the shoot to having some maddening time with the team, actors make most of their wonderful memories in their vanity vans. Some of the actors have invested bomb and own insanely expensive vanity vans. South superstar Allu Arjun has one of the most luxurious and expensive vanity vans in India.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor bought himself a swanky vanity van in 2019 and has named it 'Falcon'. The van has been personalized with the initials of his name 'AA' embossed on the outside as well as the inside. Falcon looks classic and has been designed in black, which happens to be Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's favourite colour. It also has a touch of white and silver.

One can see a comfortable leather recliner placed in the spacious area of the van amidst the mood lighting. Expensive leather seats, giant mirrors give a lavish and homely experience to what is seen.

The vanity van is worth Rs 3.5 crore and with design, it costs a whopping Rs 7 crore.

Every bit and corner has been designed in the luxurious way possible with LED lights being the eye-catchers!

"Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this", Gratitude forever. Thank you all," Arjun introduced and thanked his fans as he shared photos of his black beauty in 2019.

A look at an all-white, well-equipped washroom!

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gets ready for her shot inside Allu Arjun's 'palace on wheels'.

