Inside Kamal Haasan's birthday bash: Superstar dances to Vikram song Pathala with Radhika Sarathkumar
Kamal Haasan celebrated his 68th birthday with a grand bash on Monday. Pics and videos from party have taken internet by fire
Actor Kamal Haasan celebrated his 68th birthday with a grand bash on Monday. The who’s who of the Tamil film industry were present at the party and pics and videos are taking the internet by fire. Now, a video of the actor dancing with Radhika Sarathkumar to his blockbuster song Pathala Pathala from Vikram has surfaced on Twitter and it's the best video.
The video shows Kamal Haasan grooving perfectly to the tunes sung by him with Radhika on the dance stage. 68 seems to be just a number for me, what fine moves he has. The inside birthday bash video of Kamal is the best treat for fans.
Watch Kamal Haasan and Radhika Sarathkumar groove to Pathala Pathala song
Also, a video of Kamal dancing with his daughter Akshara Haasan to a song from his film Manmadhan Ambu has now surfaced online. He can be seen matching steps with his daughter Akshara. Suhasini Mani Ratnam, the senior actress who is the niece of Kamal Haasan, took to her official Instagram handle and shared some lovely stills clicked from the Vikram star’s birthday bash.
Kamal Haasan's work updates
Kamal Haasan with the shooting of S Shankar’s Indian 2, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 1996-released blockbuster Indian. Filmmaker Shankar on Monday unveiled new posters of his upcoming film Indian 2, coinciding with the 68th birthday celebration of superstar Kamal Haasan. The movie further has Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and Guru Somasundaram in secondary roles, along with others. Financed by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score for the movie.
The iconic duo, who has earlier collaborated for one of the all-time greatest Tamil films – Nayakan, is set to reunite after a long gap of 35 years. The exciting announcement, which was made ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, came out as a massive surprise for the cine-goers. The highly anticipated project which has been tentatively titled KH 234 is slated to hit the theatres in 2024. More updates are expected to be out soon.