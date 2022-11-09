Inside Kamal Haasan's birthday bash: Superstar dances to Vikram song Pathala with Radhika Sarathkumar

Actor Kamal Haasan celebrated his 68th birthday with a grand bash on Monday. The who’s who of the Tamil film industry were present at the party and pics and videos are taking the internet by fire. Now, a video of the actor dancing with Radhika Sarathkumar to his blockbuster song Pathala Pathala from Vikram has surfaced on Twitter and it's the best video. The video shows Kamal Haasan grooving perfectly to the tunes sung by him with Radhika on the dance stage. 68 seems to be just a number for me, what fine moves he has. The inside birthday bash video of Kamal is the best treat for fans.

Watch Kamal Haasan and Radhika Sarathkumar groove to Pathala Pathala song

Also, a video of Kamal dancing with his daughter Akshara Haasan to a song from his film Manmadhan Ambu has now surfaced online. He can be seen matching steps with his daughter Akshara. Suhasini Mani Ratnam, the senior actress who is the niece of Kamal Haasan, took to her official Instagram handle and shared some lovely stills clicked from the Vikram star’s birthday bash. Also Read: Kamal Haasan celebrates 68th birthday, spends quality time with his family and Mani Ratnam; See PHOTOS