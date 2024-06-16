Inside bride-to-be Amy Jackson's bachelorette party that is all things royal; celebrates on private jet; WATCH

On June 15, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram story section and shared a series of pictures and videos from her bachelorette trip. Amy shared the first picture in a monochrome background in which it was written, “The Bachelorette Take Off.” In the picture, Amy was seen standing on the stairs of her private jet while holding a vanity box in her hand.

Later, Amy shared a video from her plane while enjoying her royal lunch with her friends. The video mentioned, “The #I Do Crew @lilfortescue Knows.” In the other snippet, Amy showcased her glass of champagne kept near the window while showing the cloudy weather outside.

In the other video, Amy was seen with all her friends as they were all laughing and chatting with each other and posing for the memorable moment. Later, Amy posted a stylish picture of her while having a glass of champagne with a sash in white colour mentioning the bride

The other pictures and videos showcased Amy's wonderful journey and her candid moments before she arrived in France.