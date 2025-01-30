Inside Chiranjeevi's lavish bungalow: A look at the dining table to elegant living area in all-white

Chiranjeevi is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. With decades of work and numerous achievements, the actor has built a healthy and wealthy lifestyle. Yesterday, he celebrated his mother's birthday in his lavish mansion, and fans got a sneak peek into his home. While they were amazed by the interior, let's take a closer look at his bungalow.

Chiranjeevi's lavish home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills with white exterior is designed with heritage-inspired architecture and it resembles a contemporary palace. The home features a luxurious entrance with a green pathway and seasonal flowers. Meanwhile, the dining area of the mansion includes a white glass table, Nizami wall art, and an elegant chandelier.

Most of the decor in the house is predominantly white. Multiple reports suggest that Chiranjeevi's home features several luxurious amenities, such as a tennis court, a spacious mandir, a gym, and more.

Chiranjeevi’s puja room showcases his devotion to Hindu deities, where the family gathers during religious occasions. Lush greenery and a South Indian design adorn the peaceful space. Marble flooring runs throughout the house with glass panels and Indian artwork collected from various regions adds cultural value.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has a dedicated room for his awards and significant achievements. The room features custom interior design, including glass racks and a beautiful couch set with a matching floor mat. A large photo of him also hangs prominently on the wall.

How can we forget his lush garden, where he grows his favorite plants? Yes, that's right. The Vishwambhara actor loves his garden space and often posts photos from there.

His lavish house also includes a small living room with a giant TV, where the kids enjoy their time. It features wooden flooring, white interiors, and a matching couch set.

What do you think about Chiranjeevi's mansion in Hyderabad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.