Inside Guntur Kaaram success party: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela and others celebrate their success at superstar’s residence

Mahesh Babu’s massy commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram has hit the screens on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. The film has been posting impressive numbers, despite the mixed responses from the audiences. To celebrate the success of the film, Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar hosted the team of Guntur Kaaram in their residence at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu posted a lovely picture on Instagram, with the caption titled, ‘Blockbuster celebrations’. Mahesh’s co-stars in Guntur Kaaram, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary were present at the celebration get-together, looking graceful in their traditional attires. Producer Naga Vamsi and distributor Dil Raju, along with his wife were also present for the celebrations at the star’s residence.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also posted a story on her Instagram page, featuring a picture with the happening actress of Tollywood, Sreeleela. Namrata also complimented Sreeleela, stating that she was at her ‘selfie best’. Naga Vamsi also posted a story on his Instagram page, stating that he was feeling the super hit vibes of Guntur Kaaram.

Check out the posts below:

Director Trivikram Srinivas and Thaman S miss the party

The director of Guntur Kaaram, Trivikram Srinivas was not to be seen at the success celebrations. Even the music director of the film, Thaman S did not seem to be present at Mahesh’s residence.

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is the third collaboration between Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The duo has previously worked together in Athadu and Khaleja.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajay Ghosh, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Vennela Kishore and many others. The film has been shot by DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, and edited by National-Award winning editor Navin Nooli.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming projects:

After Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu’s next project is with director SS Rajamouli. The title of the film has not been revealed yet. According to reports, the film is going to be a racy adventure/action drama. A few weeks ago, there were also rumors that Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan would be playing a key role in the film.

ALSO READ: Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram file cyber complaint against fake votes