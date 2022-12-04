Inside Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya's Sangeet Night: Actress dances to Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma

Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya will be getting married today on 4 December at the 450-year-old Mundotta Fort in Jaipur. Before the two exchange wedding vows, sneak peeks from their wedding festivities have been doing rounds on social media for some days now. In one of the latest videos surfaced on Instagram, the bride-to-be can be seen giving a stunning performance on Sidharth Malhotra, and Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma song. Hansika Motwani made for a pretty bride-to-be in an embellished blush pink lehenga, paired with heavy jewelry and pink-toned makeup. Accompanying her, the groom-to-be Sohael Khaturiya looked handsome in a black kurta pajama. In a picture from the ceremony, the couple is seen lovingly staring into each other's eyes.

