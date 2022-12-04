Inside Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya's Sangeet Night: Actress dances to Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma
Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani makes heads turn as she dances to Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma during their Sangeet Nigh. Take a look at the video.
Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya will be getting married today on 4 December at the 450-year-old Mundotta Fort in Jaipur. Before the two exchange wedding vows, sneak peeks from their wedding festivities have been doing rounds on social media for some days now. In one of the latest videos surfaced on Instagram, the bride-to-be can be seen giving a stunning performance on Sidharth Malhotra, and Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma song.
Hansika Motwani made for a pretty bride-to-be in an embellished blush pink lehenga, paired with heavy jewelry and pink-toned makeup. Accompanying her, the groom-to-be Sohael Khaturiya looked handsome in a black kurta pajama. In a picture from the ceremony, the couple is seen lovingly staring into each other's eyes.
Check out the video below:
Hansika Motwani dances her heart out
Another video from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding festivities has taken over the internet, in which the diva can be seen dancing her heart out to a peppy number.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya dance to Hrithik Roshan's song
Refreshing your memory, Hansika Motwani was a part of Hrithik Roshan's 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya. Now, in the viral video from the wedding, the glowing bride and groom-to-be tapped a foot on Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's hit song, Tu Meri from their 2014 drama Bang Bang. Twinning in white, the actress opted for a gown styled with cool sneakers, while Sohael Khaturiya complimented her in a white suit.
Wedding details
The wedding celebration for Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya commenced with a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai. Apart from this, she also celebrated a bachelorette trip with her girls, and the guests also enjoyed a Sufi night. The soon-to-be-married couple has known one another for a long time and are also business partners.
Also Read: WATCH: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya dance to Hrithik Roshan's song and celebrate with champagne