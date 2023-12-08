Inside Jr NTR’s stylish abode in Hyderabad; see PICS

RRR star Jr NTR had recently posted a few pictures through his official Instagram handle during his meeting with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos while hosting him for lunch.

Taking a closer look at the luxurious abode of Jr NTR, we can spot some serene-looking landscapes where people can lounge and chill out during times of the day. The landscape area filled with vibrance also offered an ecstatic beauty along with a stone arch which embraces the entire look of their yard in an unmissable manner.

Posting the pictures on social media, Jr NTR wrote, “It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch Ted Sarandos. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food.”

Check out the serene and luxurious residence of Jr NTR

CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos was seen visiting both the RRR stars recently. Earlier, he had met with Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan during his visit to Hyderabad and was seen with all smiles enjoying their hospitality.

Ted Sarandos came to Mumbai, India during the Netflix premiere of the latest Zoya Akhtar film The Archies, starring Agasthya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and many more. The film which was the Indian adaptation of the fictional comic band of the same name, offered a new setting in India.

This being the case, people still don’t know whether there is something more than what meets the eye for the sudden visit by the Netflix CEO to both the stars of RRR.

Interestingly, other than the RRR stars, Ted Sarandos also happened to meet Ram Charan’s cousins Sai Dharam Tej and Vaisshnav Tej during his visit there and also met with Devara director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram during his visits there as well.

RRR’s success in Netflix

Many speculate with no wonder that the CEO had come to visit both the stars in Hyderabad after the film RRR had garnered huge success worldwide through Netflix itself.

The three-hour-long epic movie was the talk of the town for quite some time, featuring a story that was based on India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film has been in the Top 10 list of Netflix in 65 countries around the globe. Furthermore, the film also garnered huge praise after its song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe and an Oscar.

