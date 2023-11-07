INSIDE Kamal Haasan’s Birthday Bash: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Aamir Khan, Suriya, Mani Ratnam, and others party hard

Kamal Haasan celebrated his 69th birthday in Chennai on November 6, 2023, with a star-studded bash attended by renowned personalities, actors, and actresses like Aamir Khan, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, Suriya, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini, Mani Ratnam, Parthiban, Vignesh Shivan, Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

Kamal Haasan hosted the glittering birthday bash at the Hotel Leela Palace, Chennai, with luminaries in attendance. Glimpses of the event have been circulating online, showcasing the grandeur of the occasion.

At his star-studded bash, the veteran actor looked dapper in a white suit and was seen stealing the show with his hearty smile. He was seen giving a warm welcome to everyone who attended the party. Haasan was also photographed with many of the guests.

INSIDE photos from the star-studded birthday bash of Kamal Haasan

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran recently shared a photo on Instagram showing actors Suriya and Aamir Khan bonding at Kamal Haasan's birthday party. The cheerful snapshot of the Ghajini stars reveling together has gone viral among fans since Chandran posted the candid moment.

Check out Ravi K Chandran’s tweet below

Shruti Haasan pens sweet birthday post for father Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan shared a video montage of Kamal Haasan's birthday celebration online, featuring adorable moments like the two actors shaking a leg on stage, singing together, and posing for goofy pictures and videos. The video also has some nostalgic throwback photos of Kamal Haasan as a child, moments where he is pampering Shruti, and much more.

Shruti Haasan penned a long note on Instagram to wish her father a happy birthday. She wrote, "My dearest Appa @ikamalhaasan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world. You are the best singing, dancing, poetry-writing, and joking and laughing-like-crazy friend and father any girl could ask for. You fill my life with inspiration, and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us. Love you so much, Pa! You really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!"

Check out the Shruti Hassan post below

Upcoming movies of Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's professional front is abuzz with excitement, with the eagerly awaited sequel to Indian 2 directed by Shankar, scheduled for release in 2024. Additionally, the introduction promo for his project with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life where he is expected to portray a warrior character, has generated a lot of buzz among fans.

He is also working on a project with director H Vinoth, titled KH233. Other upcoming projects include Vikram 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj and a music video featuring Shruti Haasan, showcasing the actor's diverse and exciting lineup.

