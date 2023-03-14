Inside Lokesh Kanagaraj's Birthday Bash: Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and others party hard; PICS

Renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj is celebrating his 37th birthday today. His upcoming film Leo is all set to release in October 2023, which will mark Sanjay Dutt's debut in Tamil cinema. Lokesh marked his foray as a director in the Tamil cinema in 2016, with a short film Aviyal. He then went on to make films like Maanagaram, Kaithi, Vikram and Master.

Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt took to his twitter handle and shared a heartfelt post on the occasion of Lokesh's birthday.

"Happy birthday my brother, son, family @Dir_Lokesh, may God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth, I am always with you for life, stay blessed. Love you!," the post read.

Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of Leo in Kashmir recently and the whole team gave him a grand welcome. Dutt is a renowned actor in the Hindi film industry and made his debut in Kannada industry by playing antagonist in KGF 2.

About Leo

Leo is a Tamil movie which is slated to release in October 2023 with Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan will also be seen in the film. According to the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of antagonist in the film.

