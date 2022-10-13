Inside Mahesh Babu's luxurious house in Hyderabad; 5 Photos

Mahesh Babu is a Tollywood sensation, and his fans love to know every update regarding the superstar's life. It can be his movies, his extravagant family holidays, his kids, or his house, the Spyder actor knows how to balance it all. He is popularly known as the 'Prince of Tollywood' and how can a prince live in anything but a castle? This brings us to our topic of the day. Today, we will be giving you a small tour of the superstar's lavish mansion.

Mahesh Babu lives with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam in a lavish house in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Also, if the reports are to be believed, he does not own one, but two houses in the same area worth Rs 28 crore. He is neighbours with some of the biggest names in the Telugu film fraternity including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati. Well, who wouldn't mind living in this neighborhood, right? From chic leather fittings, wooden panels to huge open spaces, the superstar’s house has both comfort and class at the same time. Mahesh Babu and his family drop glimpses of their lavish abode through their social media updates. Let us check out his dreamy house.

Indoor swimming pool Mahesh Babu’s residence has an indoor swimming pool and it also features a Jacuzzi. The swimming pool further has large French windows, providing an amazing view of the outdoors. If we scroll down their Instagram handle, we will find many photographs online of them enjoying pool time.

Kids room It is a common practice for star kids to be homeschooled these days, and Sitara and Gautam are no exception. Keeping this in mind, their rooms are designed to create a perfect atmosphere for studying and playing. However, both rooms are very different from each other. Gautam’s room has a modern feel with an artistic vibe. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sitara’s room includes a lot of pink with a vibrant ambiance.

Rustic outdoor lounge Amidst busy lives, it is important to spend time with your loved ones and Mahesh Babu’s house has a perfect place for that. It has a rustic outdoor lounge with wooden furniture and a great view. The family is often seen spending time with each other and their pets in the lounge and even keep sharing pictures of it on their social media handle.



The pooja room A house is incomplete without a prayer room. Mahesh Babu's residence also has a beautiful pooja room to offer prayers. Keeping in tune with the rest of the house, this room also has a lavish-yet cozy vibe. It largely incorporates marble and wood with huge windows behind the mandap for sunlight and ventilation. The couple is often seen offering prayer in their social media updates.

Living room Now, talking about the living room. One of the most crucial rooms in any home, the living room has elegant dark wood furnishings. As this room is used for family get together and entertaining guests, the room is extremely spacious. The family also uses this room for their fun time activities and is seen playing video games and watching movies together in this room, among other things.