Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s luxe home in Chennai: Where personalized elegance meets garden oasis

Nayanthara, the lady superstar, and Vignesh Shivan, the acclaimed filmmaker, are one of the most admired couples in the Tollywood film industry. The duo tied the knot last year on June 9th. Now, they are proud parents of their adorable twins, Uyir and Ulag, whose faces the couple recently revealed.

In 2021, Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, purchased a luxurious 4-bedroom, fully furnished apartment in the prestigious Poes Garden in Chennai. Notably, Poes Garden is also home to other prominent figures such as Rajinikanth, Dhanush, and the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Reportedly, Nayanthara made a substantial investment in this lavish Poes Garden residence, situated in one of Chennai's most upscale areas.

Earlier, there were reports that the Jawan actress bought two houses in Chennai. Apart from that, the actress owns many other properties, including a plush apartment in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills. The couple is very private about their personal lives and has not shared much information about their home or where they usually live. However, they have shared a few glimpses of their home life on social media, revealing a spacious and luxurious house with lavish interiors. Let’s decode some.

Kids' room and hall

Nayanthara and Vignesh's kids' room exudes warmth with two side-by-side cozy baby cots. The ceiling panels are adorned with English alphabets, and a sleek black split AC ensures comfort. In the living room, a luxurious chandelier illuminates the space, complemented by horizontal blinds and inviting, comfortable couches.

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s elegant terrace

The terrace of Nayanthara and Vignesh's home boasts a large, round sunmica table paired with coral metal patio chairs, creating a welcoming outdoor seating area. This airy and spacious terrace is perfect for enjoying stylish and comfortable outdoor dinners, just as the duo is seen doing in this video.

Their luxurious and spacious hall

The hall in Nayanthara and Vignesh's residence showcases opulent, state-of-the-art interiors. Wishbone branch twig ceiling lights cast an elegant glow, and vibrant, colorful flowers add a touch of natural beauty and vibrancy to the space.

Personalized elegance amplifies living room

In their living room, the walls are adorned with personalized initials—'W' for Wiki and 'N' for Nayanthara—adding a touch of individuality and charm to this stylish space.

Nayanthara’s connect with nature

Nayanthara and Vignesh's garden is a serene haven filled with lush greenery. A comfortable basket chair beckons, offering a peaceful spot to unwind and connect with nature. In a heartwarming post, an adorable moment unfolds as the Jawan actress is deeply indulged in playing with her baby boy, Uyir.

Dream home of Nayanthara

The Anaamika actress allocated a substantial sum for the house's interior design. This extravagant residence boasts amenities like a swimming pool, a home theater, and a fully equipped gymnasium. Reports indicate that the house covers an impressive total area of approximately 16,500 square feet, with the bathroom alone occupying a generous 1,500 square feet.

