INSIDE Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s ultimate game night with friends where she did arm wrestling and clearly had a good time

Lady Superstar Nayanthara knows how to strike a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Recently, the diva and her husband Vignesh Shivan turned one of their quiet evenings into a fun one, surrounded by their friends and some amazing game nights.

In the pictures that have gone viral, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan can be seen dressed up in the most comfortable homely attires, as they were surrounded by their bunch of close friends.

Moreover, the duo enjoyed some fun game sessions with their friends, while laughing their hearts out and having some fond conversations.

Well, Nayanthara is one such actress who never shies away from sharing glimpses from her personal life on social media. For instance, a few days back, the diva dropped some candid moments from one of her relaxed days, as she spent it with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their kids Uyir and Ulag.

The cute family of four were seen spending some quality time in a beautiful garden, as they adorned nature and its beauty. Moreover, the actress’ kids grabbed all the attention, as the little ones seemed all inquisitive to explore the world around them.

Speaking of her OOTD, the diva twinned with her husband, Vignesh in casual attire. She slipped into a comfortable kurta pant set. She ditched makeup and let her open hair do all the magic. In fact, her baby boys looked adorable wearing matching checkered night suits, as they held their mother’s hand while taking their baby steps.

Advertisement

Coming to her work front, Nayanthara has an exciting lineup of projects in her kitty. For the unversed, she was last seen in the film Annapoorani. The film was directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and did well at the box office, while gaining some rave reviews as well.

Up next, she would be a part of the film called Test, co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth. Other projects include Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Good Bad Ugly, Toxic, Maharani and others.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Nagarjuna revealed he was done with ‘conventional romantic roles’ and wouldn’t do that in his 60s; ‘I can't be running around trees…’