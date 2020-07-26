Inside Nithiin and Shalini's Mehendi & Sangeet: Couple look beautiful together at their pre wedding ceremonies

Nithiin and Shalini's pre-wedding festivities took place yesterday and some photos from their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Tollywood actor Nithiin is all set to tie the knot with fiance Shalini today, July 26 at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad. Ahead of their lockdown wedding, the couple got engaged on July 23 at Nithiin's residence in Hyderabad. Also, pre-wedding festivities took place yesterday and some photos from their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, bride-to-be Shalini looks stunning at her Mehendi ceremony in a red and pink lehenga by Shantanu and Nikhil while Nithiin picked blue sherwani for the special day. They looked gorgeous together and make for a perfect pair in these pre-wedding photos shared by Mehendi artist, Jigna Mehta.

One can see in the photos, Shalini flaunting her Mehendi, which has elements like a groom on an elephant, the bride in Doli, dhol shehnai, Ganesh idol and varmala. The celebrations were all about love, happiness and togetherness. More than anything, the decor for the events looked every bit of royal and colourful. Ahead of their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies, Pawan Kalyan visited Nithiin's house to bless the couple as he won't be attending the wedding for personal reasons. A few photos of Vakeel Saab actor posing with Nithiin surfaced on social media.

Nithiin also shared a picture of him with Pawan Kalyana and Trivikram along with a message, "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me."

Bheeshma actor Nithiin and his fiancé Shalini Kandakuri are getting married on July 26 at 8:30 pm at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

