Inside Party Photo: Ram Charan and gang celebrate Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday at their farmhouse

Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 67 today, August 22, and fans are expressing their love and birthday wishes for the actor on social media. The GodFather actor is being showered with immense love all over. Last night, Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday with Ram Charan and other close friends at their farmhouse in Hyderabad.

One can see in the photo, Chiru looks smart as always in a printed shirt and denim jeans. The actor smiled while posing for a group picture. Pawan Kalyan was one of the first stars to wish him. The Power Star penned a sweet birthday note for his megastar brother. "My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love, respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day," he tweeted.

Check out the inside party photo below:

Meanwhile, on the eve of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar announced the release of the movie. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will hit the big screen on April 14, 2023.

Also, Chiranjeevi's upcoming film GodFather, co-starring Nayanthara and Salman Khan in a cameo role is creating immense buzz. The makers released the much-awaited teaser yesterday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Each and every sequence in the teaser is loaded with elevations. The major highlight of the teaser is the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep.

Godfather is gearing up for a grand release during Dasara, 2022.

