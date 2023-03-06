Inside Party Photos: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, AR Rahman, Farah Khan attend Sania Mirza's farewell bash

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza has bid an emotional goodbye to her sports career. Sania played her farewell match yesterday at her hometown in Hyderabad, where it all started for her at the age of 16. Sania also hosted a farewell bash which was attended by many biggies like Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, AR Rahman, and Huma Qureshi among others. Mahesh Babu and Namrata made a classic entry at the party.

One can see, MB is looking handsome as ever in his semi-casual look while Namrata sported a sequin black dress. On the other hand, AR Rahman, who also attended the party wore an embellished sherwani. A.R. Rahman the Music Maestro took social media by storm with his selfies with Mahesh Babu and Sania Mirza. It was one fun night as celebs came together to celebrate tennis queen Sania's journey. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao was also present at the party.

Sania, earlier in the day, played a few last matches at her home ground Hyderabad at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. Dulquer Salmaan and Yuvraj Singh too attended Sania Mirza's farewell match.

Inside Sania Mirza's Farewell Party



Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who is in USA for Oscars penned a sweet note for his close friend and International Tennis player Sania Mirza saying, “Will Miss seeing you in action!"

Upasana too posted a sweet message and apologised for not being there at the party.



"What a journey!! So so proud of you!," wrote superstar Mahesh Babu as he posted a picture with Sania Mirza and others from the party.

