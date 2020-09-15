Inside Party Photos: Nayanthara celebrates her mom's birthday with Vignesh Shivan and family in Goa

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a picture of Nayanthara cutting the cake with her mom at a private property in Goa.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan hosted a surprise birthday party for actress' mother's birthday in Goa. The couple left no stone unturned to make it a special occasion and a few photos from the party have surfaced on social media. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of Nayanthara cutting the cake with her mom. Also seen in the photo is Vignesh himself along with his mother. It was a perfect family get-together and we just can't wait for such more beautiful photos of them. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "appy birthday to my dearest ammmuuu Mrs. Kurian."

After celebrating Onam in Kochi, Vignesh and Nayanthara along with their family members decided to go on a quick getaway, and nothing could have been better than their favourite place Goa. Earlier, Vignesh had shared a few photos of his mom enjoying her time in the pool along with a beautiful caption that read, "The Smile on your mother’s face is directly proportional to the happiness in your heart Nothing gives u more satisfaction & fulfilment than your parents’ happiness the ideal Aim of life should be to keep your parents happy & content !."

Take a look at their photos from Goa holiday:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on Sep 13, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara met each other for the first time on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They fell in love during the shooting of the film and since then, the couple is going strong with each passing day. Vignesh never fails to shower praises and loved up compliments for his ladylove. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and is setting major goals.

Also Read: Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan clicks pretty photos of his ladylove in white dress as she enjoys nature in Goa

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×