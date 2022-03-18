Inside Party Video: Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday look stunning as they chat & have a gala time

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have attended Approva Mehta's birthday bash, which took place yesterday night in Mumbai. While we already got hands on their glamorous looks yesterday, now Charmee Kaur, the producer of their upcoming film Liger, gave a sneak peek inside the party as Vijay and Ananya have a gala time. The upcoming on-screen pair looks super hot as they can be seen enjoying drinks and chit-chatting.

Sharing the video on social media, Charmme wrote,"My stunning #liger couple. I love u both."

While Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in his tux, Ananya dazzled in bling, sheer dress that flaunted her perfect figure. The duo makes the hottest pair ever and we can't wait to watch them on the big screen.

Watch Vijay and Ananya video here:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is being launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Bollywood with an upcoming pan Indian film titled Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Mike Tyson in a cameo role. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kick boxer with a speech defect. The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, this Pan-India film will arrive in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.