Inside peek at Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's wedding venue in Tuscany; Check out jaw-dropping suite prices

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot in a beautiful and expensive setting, in Tuscany's Borgo San Felice Resort. The resort offers a total of 29 suites and 31 rooms with two pool villas for intimate gatherings and events. Every corner of the resort is spacious and vintage, meant for spectacular and fairytale weddings.

About Wedding Venue

The delightful 19th-century chapel in glorious Tuscany will unfold into a joyful night of dance, love and laughter between the Konidela and Tripathi families as Varun Tej and Lavanya are set to get married on November 1. Set in a 685-hectare Chianti estate, with woodlands, olive groves, and famous vineyards, the families of the groom and bride will host guests at the picturesque location for the next 3 days.

The interiors of the resort are as breathtaking as its lavish exteriors. The tariff of the rooms starts at 40,000 per night and goes beyond Rs 1 lakh for suites. The grand and cozy suite, available for a premium price, is uniquely interconnected with a stylish premium deluxe room, offering a spacious and elegant living space. Additionally, the rooms have a private outdoor terrace with breathtaking views of the gentle hills and vineyards. Every corner of the rooms is accented with contemporary furnishings and a chic neutral palette.

Pool party area

The choice of location by Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, in Tuscany, undoubtedly sets the stage for a grand and memorable wedding celebration.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding rituals

Meanwhile, the wedding rituals will be performed as per traditional Telugu rituals. The pellikuturu ceremony will take place before the wedding day and will be a part of the Haldi event. Pelli Kuthuru (Turmeric ceremony) and Mangala Snanam will reportedly take place on the same day, October 31.

Post Haldi ceremony, the guests will gear up for a fun pool party followed by Mehendi night. For the mehendi ceremony, Varun Tej will be wearing a yellow Chikankari kurta by Manish Malhotra.

For the unversed, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June 2023 in a low-key affair in Hyderabad, attended by their family members, including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana spend a holiday together in Tuscany; Klin Kaara’s face REVEALED