Inside PHOTOS: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others party with team Pushpa

Allu Arjun, who was holidaying with family in Goa is back home. The actor attended the success bash of Pushpa yesterday in Hyderabad and looked his stylish best. Rashmika was also present at the party attended by the entire team of Pushpa. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Noel Sean also attended the party. Sharing a few inside photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Pushpaaaa Partyyyyyyy…. @aryasukku Thank You Sir for remembering us & making us a part of your success party…speechless."

One can see in the photos, the team had a gala time together. It was small but a memorable night for team Pushpa. After back to back promotions and success interviews, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar and music composer DSP finally enjoyed dancing and meeting at the Pushpa bash.

Noel called Sukumar's wife priceless and further wrote, "after a long time met our team…nobody changed a bit, the same warmth, same love, same encouragement!."

Also present at the event were Ajay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jani master, Jagadish, and others.

Check out the photos below:

