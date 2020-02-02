Inside Photos: Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra gets married to GF Prachi Mishra

Mahat Raghavendra tied the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Prachi Mishra on Saturday, February 1. Kollywood star STR and music composer Anirudh Ravichander also attended the wedding to bless the couple.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra tied the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Prachi Mishra on Saturday, February 1. The couple tied the knot by the beach in attendance of their close friends and family members. Kollywood star STR and music composer Anirudh Ravichander also attended the wedding to bless the couple. Silambarasan AKA STR was clicked as he greeted and blessed the couple for their new beginning. The photos from the wedding have surfaced all over on social media. One can see in the photos, the newlyweds Mahat and Prachi look adorable together on their wedding day.

Mahat and Prachi got engaged last year after Mahat’s exit from the Bigg Boss house. The official announcement was made by Mahar on April 17, 2019. Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi had a minor fallout after Mahat’s closeness and link up with his co-contestant Yashika Aannand hit the headlines. However, nothing could break their relationship. Check out photos and videos of the couple below.



Sharing about the love of his life, Mahat, ahead of wedding wrote a beautiful piece on social media. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU”.

