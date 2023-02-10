Inside PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran attend Asianet director K Madhavan's son's wedding in Rajasthan

The biggest celebs from the South and Bollywood industries gathered at a big fat Indian wedding of Asianet director K Madhavan's son's. Malayalam actors Mohanlal, and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Kamal Haasan and Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar attended the wedding in Rajasthan. A few inside pics of the celebs from the wedding have surfaced on social media. The superstars put their best foot forward in ethnic attires. While Kamal Haasan kept his South Indian with mundu, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran opted for desi sherwani. Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Aamir Khan were also present at the wedding.

Take a look at celebs' pics from K Madhavan's son's wedding here:



Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar perform bhangra This morning, Akshay Kumar also gave a glimpse into the wedding as he posted a Bhangra dance video with Mohanlal. The duo danced to the beats of the dhol at the wedding. Akshay shared the video on social media with the caption, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment." K Madhavan is the managing president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India. His elder son is getting married in a grand wedding ceremony, attended by many big personalities in Rajasthan



Mohanlal and Karan Johar fly in chartered flight Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mohanlal took to his social media handle and shared a pic with filmmaker Karan Johar. Reportedly, the two flew together in a chartered flight. The pic of Mohanlal posing with Karan Johar went viral, with fans wondering if anything big is on the cards. However, the duo just flew together to attend the wedding from Jaisalmer to Rajasthan. Prior to this, Mohanlal was busy shooting for his upcoming films Malaikottai Vaaliban and Jailer. Mohanlal had been in Jaisalmer for about a month now, shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban and completing his portions in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer along with Rajinikanth.



Prithviraj Sukumaran's viral pic with Karan Johar Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya reportedly attended the grand wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer. A pic of the couple posing with filmmaker Karan Johar from the wedding festivities recently went viral on social media.



ALSO READ: Breaking Sohael's first marriage allegation to wedding prep; Hansika Motwani bares it all in Love Shaadi Drama