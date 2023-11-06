Inside Photos: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan and Upasana party together

As the festive season sweeps across the Tollywood film industry, celebrities gather to embrace the spirit of camaraderie and celebration. A party hosted by Krishna Reddy witnessed the presence of esteemed actors including Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan among others.

Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Ram Charan, along with their respective spouses were seen in this heartwarming gathering. Namrata Shirodkar shared a series of photos from the party and they all look stunning together. Vishnu Manchu’s wife Viranica was also present.

Namrata looked gorgeous as ever in a lilac jumpsuit teamed with statement jewelry. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, looked dapper in an orange sweatshirt paired with black denim.

Ram Charan and Upasana's pet dog Rhyme can also be spotted in one of the group pictures.

A picture of Mahesh Babu playing cards with senior actor Venkatesh Daggubati went viral recently. Later, the Guntur Kaaram actor also posted a photo with the F3 actor with a note, "Always more fun when big brother is around."

Upcoming movies of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu will next feature in the Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, which will be their third outing after Athadu and Khaleja. Furthermore, Mahesh Babu will also be seen in the SS Rajamouli film which is tentatively called SSMB29.

Upcoming movie of Ram Charan

Ram Charan recently starred in the SS Rajamouli film RRR alongside Jr NTR, which became one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema. He will next be seen in S Shankar's upcoming film Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and others. The film is written by Karthik Subbaraj and has music by Thaman S. The first single from the film is expected to be released on Diwali.

