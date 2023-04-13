Inside Photos: Mohanlal, Siddique party hard as they celebrate Rachana Narayankutty’s birthday

Mohanlal who is one of the busiest actors in the country has been announcing films left, right, and centre. The star however found time to attend the birthday of his colleague Rachana Narayanankutty, who turned 40 recently, along with members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) leadership meeting, which is being presided by Mohanlal. Recent pictures show them celebrating the actress’ birthday along with industry folks like Siddique, Swetha Menon, Baburaj, Edavela Babu, and Sudheer Karamana in attendance. The pictures clearly capture the fun moments between the stars, who are having a great time united with their colleagues from the industry.

Birthday Bash for Rachana Narayanankutty

The actress was elated at her special birthday surprise from Mohanlal and the team and took to her Instagram handle to write, “And that’s how we celebrated my pirannal (star birthday) .. Thank you Laletta @mohanlal for the love, prayers and blessings.. Thank you dear Siddique ikka, Babu chettanmaar, Sudheer etta and Shwetha chechi , for your love and those crazy laughter after the EC!!!Thanks to all of you who wished me good luck, health and happiness . I am much much thankful! Happiest forties start here!” The actress has worked with Mohanlal in last year’s Aaraattu.

Upcoming Projects

Mohanlal also made an official announcement post the birthday celebrations, about a film that has been in pre-production for over a year. He announced his return to Telegu cinema since the blockbuster Janatha Garage opposite Junior NTR, with the road thriller movie titled “Vrushabha”. The film is touted to be a multilingual pan-Indian film bankrolled by AVS Studios. Vrushabha will be directed by Nanda Kishore and is expected to go on floors on 9th July as per Mohanlal’s latest tweet. Mohanlal is currently shooting for Lijo Jose Pallisery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban and is all geared for Empuraan, the second part of his blockbuster film Lucifer, to be directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to be the biggest Malayalam film to date with an estimated budget of 150 crores and fans are hopeful for updates in the coming days.

