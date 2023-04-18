Inside Photos: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Ram Charan attend a lavish Iftar party in Hyderabad

Recently stars like Ram Charan and Nagarjuna Akkineni were spotted at the grand Iftaar Party organized by the Telugu film industry. The event, which was attended by pretty much all the major players of mainstream Telugu cinema was a night to celebrate togetherness, unity, and love between artists. The exclusive event held in Hyderabad was held as a private event for a niche group within the industry. The other celebrities in attendance were actor Elnaaz Norouzi who took to her Instagram account to share some exclusive pictures from the private function.

Ram Charan and Nagarjuna snapped at the Iftaar party

Telugu cinema has been going through a high point in recent times with the global success of films like RRR and the Oscar win for “Naatu Naatu” under the original song category. The industry is in good shape and Ram Charan and Nagarjuna have been instrumental in the gradual ascent of Telugu cinema into the national cinema movement post the pan-Indian cinema success. Recently, up-and-coming actress Elnaaz Norouzi, posted a few photos with the superstars from the party, where she wrote, “Iftaar Party Hyderabadi Style.. good to catch up with y’all amazing people after so long, thanks for having me". The event was also attended by a select few esteemed guests from Telugu films.

Upcoming Projects

Ram Charan is getting all geared up for his next titled “Game Changer”, directed by Shankar. The film will see him paired opposite Kiara Advani in the lead, with an extended cast consisting of Jayaram, S J Suryah, and Anjali among others. The big-budget action thriller is said to be one of the most expensive films to date for Ram Charan, which is planned to be a bilingual release in Tamil and Telugu. Ram Charan has also announced his next film tentatively titled Ram Charan 16 to be directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

