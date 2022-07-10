Inside PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's precious moments with AR Rahman & Anirudh from their wedding

Kollywood's adorable couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. The wedding was attended by many biggies like Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shah Rukh Khan among others. Now, to celebrate their one-month anniversary, Vignesh has been sharing unseen photos from their wedding and we cannot get enough of them.

The latest photos featuring AR Rahman are pure gold. Captioning the photos of them welcoming AR Rahman at their wedding, Vignesh wrote, "With the most divine, purest human being @arrahman sir :) for making this day so blessed for us thank you sir !. Thank you dearest @arrameen for making the day look cute."

The filmmaker also penned a note for music composer Anirudh Ravichander along with a sweet caption that read, "Gratitude forever ! Without ur music this wouldn’t have been possible."

Take a look:

It was a star-studded affair as many big actors from the South Indian film industry showed their presence to bless the newlyweds at the ceremony. Earlier, sharing the photos with superstar Rajinikanth, Vignesh penned a heartfelt note.

“With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will Happy to share some great moments on the one-month anniversary of our special day."

Check out the photos below:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in Atlee's Jawan was seen hugging the lady superstar in the unseen photos.

