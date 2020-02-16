  1. Home
Inside Photos: Nithiin and Shalini's perfect and blissful moments from their engagement ceremony

The beautiful photos of Nithiin and Shalini from their engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media and fans of the actor have been showering them with congratulatory messages.
Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga actor Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad on February 15, 2020. The couple exchanged rings yesterday in the presence of close friends and family members. The beautiful photos from their engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media and fans of the actor have been showering them with congratulatory messages. Nithiin also took to social media and announced about his engagement. "Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts...Need your blessings," Nithiin wrote along with the pictures.

One can see in the photos, Nithiin in a white dhoti while his fiancé Shalini picked yellow and green embellished lehenga for the occasion. The two look stunning together and their pictures talk about their fairytale love story. Nithiin recently during an interview opened up about how he proposed Shalini and its all things cute. Greatandhra.com quoted the actor saying, "I didn’t want to do the routine way of proposing going knees down and so I proposed to her on one leg and she said yes." 

Nithiin and Shalini know each other since 8 years and the two have been dating for 4 years now. Shalini has pursued Masters in Business Management from a UK university. Nithiin is the son of Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nithiin, post the release of his upcoming film Bheeshma, is set to tie the knot with Shalini.  The two are expected to get married on April 15 in Dubai followed by a reception party for the industry friends in Hyderabad. 

Meanwhile, Nithiin's Bheeshma starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role is releasing on February 21, 2020. 

