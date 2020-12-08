Inside Photos: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun pose together for selfies at Niharika Konidela’s Sangeet night

Photos of Tollywood celebrities from Niharika and Chaitanya's pre wedding ceremony have been surfacing since last evening.

It is raining weddings in Tollywood film industry. While we are still relishing the wedding photos of Tollywood biggies like Rana Daggubati, Nithiin and Kajal Aggarwal, here comes another one. Niharika Konidela is getting married and photos from her pre wedding ceremonies are the talk of the town now. The most recent ones are the selfies that Ram Charan and Allu Arjun posed together during the Sangeet night. Photos from the ceremony have surfaced online and everyone is a bundle of joy.

Last evening, Allu Arjun along with his wife and kids arrived at Udaipur in a private jet to take part in the wedding and pre ceremonies. He was snapped at the airport, and he also shared photos from the private jet on his social media space. Ram Charan, on the other hand, arrived at the airport along with his wife Upasana and his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. They were all seen in the photos of Niharika’s engagement ceremony too, which happened in September.

See the photos here:

Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. The wedding is an arranged one. Niharika took to her social media space and shared some photos from the pre wedding ceremonies. In one of the photos, she was seen in a saree which was worn by her mother during her own engagement ceremony. It is expected that more photos from the ceremony will be shared today.

