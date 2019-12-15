Inside Photos: Ram Charan, Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana have a gala time at a wedding

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from a grand wedding. One of the photos sees Ram Charan clicking selfies with Dia Dhupal, Namrata and Upasana.

South celebrities Ram Charan with wife Upasana and Namrata Shirodkar recently attended a grand wedding party of Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza's wedding. The wedding was held in Hyderabad and witnessed many biggies from Hindi and South Indian film industry. While Mahesh Babu gave it a miss, Namrata attended the event with other close friends. The star wife looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pastel embellished dress while Upasana was seen in a metallic gown.

The stunners bonded over selfies and clearly had a gala time together. Namrata took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from the grand evening. One of the photos sees Ram Charan clicking selfies with Dia Dhupal, Namrata and Upasana. Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared a video of Ram Charan dancing to 's Ghungroo with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza. She captioned the video, "On popular demand !" The Tollywood star bonded with Farah Khan over photos and dancing. Check out inside photos and videos below.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam tied the knot with former Team India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Bollywood celebs Farah Khan, former actress Sangeeta Bijlani, Aashish Chaudhary and wife Samita Bangargi and others were seen at the wedding.

