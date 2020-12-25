Inside Photos: Ram Charan turns a perfect host and bonds with sisters Sreeja, Niharika at Christmas party

Allu Arjun also shared a perfect fam-jam picture and wished his fans 'Merry Christmas'. Check out photos from their house party.

Ram Charan hosted a cosy and beautiful Christmas party for his family at home. The RRR actor invited Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sreeja Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and all his cousins for Christmas celebrations. It was one epic night as they a gala time together and a few photos from the party have managed to light up the internet. One can see in the photos, Ram Charan bonds with his sister Niharika and Sreeja and also posed for cute pictures. Sharing these pictures on Twitter, Ram Charan wrote, "From last night!! Merry Christmas!!."

Allu Arjun also shared a perfect fam-jam picture and wished his fans 'Merry Christmas'. He wrote, "Merry Christmas to each and everyone of you . It was soo much funn playing secret Santa with all the MEGA cousins. Memorable Christmas evening." Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a picture of him with decked up Christmas tree.

He wrote, "Hope the magic of Christmas fills joy and laughter in our lives.May the holiday season recharge us for a great year ahead!."

Also Read: Merry Christmas 2020: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu share photos of their decked up X Mas trees; Take a look

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with the shooting of RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Jr NTR alongside Ram Charan in the lead role. The makers recently wrapped up an important schedule in Hyderabad and are looking forward to finishing the last schedule soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×