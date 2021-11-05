Inside PHOTOS of Ram Charan & Upasana's Diwali celebrations are all about gala time with fam & friends

Unlike 2020, this year's Diwali was celebrated with great zeal and zest. Ram Charan, the biggest family in Tollywood, got together along with friends and celebrated the festival lights. The actor's wife Upasana Konidela took to social media and shared some inside pics from their Diwali party.

The pictures give a sneak peek into their Diwali party and it was all about having a gala time with family and friends. Ram Charan and Upasana make a perfect couple as they posed together in ethnic wear with happy smiles. In other pics, one can see Ram Charan's mom, Samantha, Shilpa Reddy, and other family and friends. The photos appear to be taken at a grand family celebration, which is lit up brightly.

Yesterday, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan shared an epic family picture featuring Sreeja, Sushmitha, Sneha, Niharika Konidela Chaitanya JV and others. The RRR actor captioned his photo, “Happy Diwali!” and Allu Arjun shared a similar photo, too, with the same caption.

On the work front, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, which stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Makers of RRR recently revealed a massive glimpse of the film and the visuals promise to be an epic experience. He has recently wrapped up the first schedule of his pan Indian film RC15 with Kiara Advani, directed by Shankar.

Allu Arjun is waiting for the release of his much-awaited pan Indian film Pushpa, which is slated to hit theatres on December 17, 2022.