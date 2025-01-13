Inside Photos: Trisha Krishnan, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Ramya Krishnan celebrate friendship goals for 2025 but they ‘don’t need a reason’
Talented actresses Trisha Krishnan, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Ramya Krishnan celebrated the New Year 2025, raising an ode to their friendship.
The South film industry has witnessed some of the most impeccable friendships between actresses, clearly debunking the belief that they can never really be friends in the same work line. For instance, Trisha Krishnan recently celebrated a night of friendship with senior stars Ramya Krishnan and Radikaa Sarathkumar.
Taking to Instagram, veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar dropped a bunch of pictures from an evening where she celebrated friendship with her best buddies Trisha Krishnan and Ramya Krishnan.
Check out the photos here:
Along with it, the Chandramukhi 2 actress wrote, “2025 , another year of celebrating friendship goals, and we don’t need a reason, #powepuffgirls @meramyakrishnan @trishakrishnan.”
Speaking about their outfits, the trio looked stunning in their party looks. Trisha looked beautiful in white attire, while Ramya donned a brown-toned vest with a white skirt. On the other hand, Radikaa looked stunning as she sported a blue ruffled shirt with trousers.
While it is widely believed that there is always a sense of catfight between actresses in the industry, friendships like that of Radikaa, Trisha and Ramya are rare and one-of-a-kind. It won't be wrong to say that these divas have truly changed the perspective.
Coming to their work front, Trisha Krishnan has several projects lined up, including Ajith’s Vidamuyaarchi and Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, while Ramya was last seen in Jailer. On the other hand, Radikaa Sarathkumar last appeared in the film Merry Christmas.
