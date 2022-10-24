Inside PICS of Allu Arjun, Sneha's Diwali bash: Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej and others gather to celebrate
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha welcomed the festival of lights and joy with their family and friends as they hosted a fun Diwali bash at their plush home in Hyderabad
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the most loved couples in Tollywood. The couple welcomed the festival of lights and joy with their family and friends as they hosted a fun Diwali bash at their plush home in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and Sneha looked like the perfect stylish couple. Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and others mega family members attended the Diwali party.
Sneha, who is an active social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse inside their fun Diwali party. Allu Arjun and Sneha posed for pics with their friends and family. While the actor looked handsome as always in a black ethnic suit, the star wife opted for a lehenga and stood out.
In one of the pics, Allu Arjun and Sneha are also seen posing with his mega family Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha, Sreeja Kalyan, and others. Ram Charan couldn't attend the Diwali bash as he is currently in Japan for RRR promotions.
Take a look at the pics here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the highly anticipated second installment of Pushpa, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The celebrated star will reprise his character Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, which will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The makers of the film dropped the first glimpse from the sets to share that the shooting process is progressing at a brisk pace.
Allu Arjun is yet to finalize his next outing after the Pushpa franchise. Allu Arjun also has filmmaker Koratala Siva's film AA21 in the kitty. Announced a while back, the film has not gone on the floors yet.