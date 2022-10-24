Inside PICS of Allu Arjun, Sneha's Diwali bash: Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej and others gather to celebrate

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the most loved couples in Tollywood. The couple welcomed the festival of lights and joy with their family and friends as they hosted a fun Diwali bash at their plush home in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun and Sneha looked like the perfect stylish couple. Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and others mega family members attended the Diwali party. Sneha, who is an active social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse inside their fun Diwali party. Allu Arjun and Sneha posed for pics with their friends and family. While the actor looked handsome as always in a black ethnic suit, the star wife opted for a lehenga and stood out.

In one of the pics, Allu Arjun and Sneha are also seen posing with his mega family Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sushmitha, Sreeja Kalyan, and others. Ram Charan couldn't attend the Diwali bash as he is currently in Japan for RRR promotions. Take a look at the pics here: