INSIDE PIC from Ram Charan's fun birthday party; Host Jr NTR gives a big hug to his RRR co-star

Ram Charan was thrown a lavish birthday party last night by his confidant Jr NTR. While we previously brought you the pictures of the Acharya actor from outside the venue of the bash, now the birthday boy's wife Upasana Kamineni has posted an inside picture from the celebration.

Wishing her hubby Ram Charan on his 37th birthday, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my Mr C. & My sweetest @pranathi_nandamuri #famjam". In the still buddies, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen hugging one another, while the rest of the party gang grins ear to ear.

Check out the picture below:

Actor and Ram Charan's dad Chiranjeevi also penned a sentimental post on social media. The star shared two pictures with his son on Instagram, one from the past and another from the present. The post included the caption, "I find it strange to wish Ram Charan on his birthday through social media. However, on this occasion fans will enjoy some pics."

Besides these two, several members from the fraternity and fans have also wished the birthday star.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next star in Koratala Siva's action flick, Acharya. The highly talked about venture will have Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role alongside Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal as the female leads.

The actor will also be the protagonist in the political drama, temporarily titled, RC15 directed by S. Shankar. Financed by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie will feature Kiara Advani as the heroine while Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra play supporting roles.

