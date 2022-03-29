INSIDE PIC from Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur's lunch date with Liger star’s parents

Yesterday's announcement regarding the second collaboration of the Liger team including Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmee Kaur thrilled the fans.

After the project was unveiled, the three musketeers went out for a lunch date at a cafe in Mumbai. The three were seen twinning in black as they stepped out for the meal. The actor's parents Govardhan Rao Deverakonda and Madhavi Deverakonda also accompanied the team for their lunch date. We bring to you an inside pic from their recent outing.

Check out the picture below:

Vijay Deverakonda donned a black printed shirt, paired with matching pants. His casual attire was accessorized with slip-on shoes and shades. The Liger producer opted for a Burberry co-ord dress, while the director wore a breezy T-shirt and jeans.

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are ready to work together on another mass entertainer, details about which are expected to be out soon. In the meantime, speculations are doing rounds that the film will be titled, Jana Gana Mana.

Expected to be made on a grand scale, the project has been in the works for a long time now. If reports are to be considered, Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor will be paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film. However, an official confirmation about the female lead is still awaited.

Now, coming to Liger, this will be Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India film. The actor will pose as a kickboxer in the sports drama, which will also cast Ananya Panday as the leading lady, along with Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Mike Tyson, apart from others. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger will hit the silver screens on 25 August.

