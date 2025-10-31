Inside Pics: Allu Sirish and Nayanika engaged in dreamy ceremony, Allu Arjun and family celebrate

Allu Arjun's younger brother and actor Allu Sirish has officially gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of family members and close friends at a ceremony held on October 31, 2025.

PICS: Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement ceremony

Sharing the happy news on social media, Sirish wrote, “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!”

Here’s the post:

Allu Sirish and Nayanika looked absolutely dreamy as they appeared together to celebrate their union. As they prepare to embark on a new chapter in life, the ABCD actor opted for an elegant white ethnic outfit that perfectly complemented his fiancée's stunning red saree look.

The engagement ceremony was attended by several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Sirish's brother Allu Arjun, and other members of the Allu family.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy and their daughter Allu Arha were also spotted in glamorous looks at the event. Sneha donned a lavender gown, while Arha looked adorable in a pink outfit as she walked hand-in-hand with her mother.

See the video here:

Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement

For those unaware, the couple has always preferred to keep their personal lives private and away from the public eye. The official announcement of their engagement was made by Sirish himself earlier this year via a social media post on his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary.

While more details about Nayanika remain undisclosed, it has been reported that she was born and raised in Hyderabad and comes from an affluent family involved in various business ventures.

Sirish and Nayanika reportedly fell in love some time ago and are now officially engaged.

Allu Sirish’s work front

On the professional front, Allu Sirish was last seen in the lead role in the 2024 fantasy action film Buddy. The film marked Sam Anton's directorial debut in Telugu cinema and was a remake of the Tamil hit Teddy, which starred Arya.

The movie follows Pallavi, an Air Traffic Control officer who falls into a coma after a major accident. As doctors plan to harvest her organs in Hong Kong, her soul mysteriously transfers into a teddy bear. The bear eventually lands in the home of Aditya Ram, a pilot who shares a complicated past with Pallavi.

