Inside PICS: Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy kick off wedding celebrations in Dubai, Allu Arjun, Sneha, Sophie Choudry join

The festivities for the next Allu fam wedding are on in full force! With only weeks left to the big day between Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, the two were spotted jetting off for an overseas vacation. Photos from the couple’s Dubai getaway were shared on the internet by fellow attendees, which included brother Allu Arjun and sister-in-law, Allu Sneha Reddy.

Nayanika Reddy and Allu Sirish take to Dubai for pre-wedding bash with pals

Allu Sirish is ready to be a groom to fiancée Nayanika Reddy. The couple took to the lavish cityscape of Dubai to commemorate their bond ahead of their nuptials. Photos and videos of their trip have been floating on the internet. A clip showed the duo partying with their guests on a yacht where the groom-to-be was seen popping off a champagne as their friends cheered in the background. The couple took sips from the bottle in turn, with the older brother smiling at their shenanigans on the side.

More images from the outing showcase Sneha Reddy dressed in a beautiful white A-line piece, walking down the pristine J1 beach with her hand in the arm of her husband, Allu Arjun. The couple, surrounded by their security, appeared unbothered and in the mood for some fun as the Pushpa star smiled. Among many of their buddies, actress Sophie Choudry shared a selfie with the 43-year-old.

Photos shared by their friends had the to-be-wed pair hanging out in fashionable fits by the beach and on the yacht. Meanwhile, the bride-to-be could be seen donning a green bodycon dress, posing barefoot on the dock. In a separate image, the Urvasivo Rakshasivo actor can be seen kissing the temple of his lady love as they embrace while smiling for the camera with their friends.

About Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s relationship

It is said that Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy met at a party arranged by Nithiin and wife Shalini Kandukuri for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. They began dating and, after two years, decided to get engaged in October 2025. The couple will get married on March 6, 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Sirish on his Hindi music debut with Heli Daruwala and being addressed as Allu Arjun's brother