Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot on November 11, 2026, in a destination wedding ceremony in Greece. The celebrity couple has now grabbed attention after hosting a grand feast for Kavya's staff as part of their wedding celebrations.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran host massive feast

A video from the gathering has surfaced online, showing the newlyweds greeting the guests as they enjoyed a traditional South Indian non-vegetarian feast served on banana leaves.

Reportedly, the elaborate spread included biryani, fried chicken, mutton sukka, boiled eggs, onion raita, and brinjal curry. The guests were also treated to gulab jamun, ice cream, and other desserts. The couple were seen actively interacting with the attendees during the celebration.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran , the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, recently tied the knot in a self-respecting marriage ceremony, opting for a simple celebration instead of conventional wedding rituals. The couple exchanged pendants as part of the wedding.

Apart from making frequent appearances at IPL matches, Kavya also plays an integral role in the family's business operations alongside her father, Kalanithi Maran.

Following their wedding, Anirudh and Kavya hosted a two-day reception on November 21 and 22, 2026. The celebrations saw the presence of several prominent personalities, including Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan, Silambarasan TR, and many others.

Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently composed the music for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The film is set after the events of the first instalment, with Muthuvel Pandian embarking on a mission to dismantle the network responsible for the idol trade. Apart from the principal cast, the film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Looking ahead, the composer has several projects in his lineup, including Rajinikanth's Dharman, Dare Devil, Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3, Sandiyar, Allu Arjun's AA23, and STR's Arasan.

Meanwhile, online rumours suggested that the makers of Arasan were planning to replace Anirudh with Lydian Nadhaswaram. However, it has been indicated that there has been no change in the film's music composer.

According to reports, Anirudh is expected to compose the score for Arasan's much-awaited glimpse and also work on a promotional video for Dharman, which is expected to be released on December 12, 2026, coinciding with Rajinikanth 's 76th birthday.

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