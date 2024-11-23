INSIDE PICS: Dhanush and Silambarasan TR make a rare appearance together for a producer’s wedding event; share a sweet hug

Tamil cinema stars Dhanush and Silambarasan TR were recently spotted making a rare appearance together at a producer's wedding event. The once-rumored rivals were seen sharing a happy moment as they posed for a quick photo, laughing together.

The actors were also seen sharing a warm embrace as they hugged briefly, creating a picture-perfect moment. The photos of the actors were shared on social media by Suresh PRO.

See the pictures feat. Dhanush and Silambarasan TR here:

At the same wedding, Dhanush and actress Nayanthara were also spotted sitting in adjacent seats at the wedding venue. As the ongoing feud between the actors has been making heads turn for quite some time, it was a surprising moment for everyone to see both the actors in the same spot together.

For those uninitiated, Dhanush and Nayanthara have been dragged into a public squabble with each other after the former filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the actress. According to an open letter by the Billa actress, Nayanthara used BTS footage from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her latest documentary called, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer movie was bankrolled by Dhanush which led the actor to file a lawsuit against her and the documentary makers, asking for a compensation of Rs 10 crores. In the open letter, the actress specified that she had asked for a NOC from the actor earlier but did not receive it which led them to use the BTS footage which was taken from private devices.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Dhanush is all set to next appear in the lead role for the film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The movie is expected to be a dramatic flick that has Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Furthermore, the actor is currently in the works of 4th directorial venture, Idly Kadai. With his 3rd directorial movie NEEK in the post-production stage, the actor also has movies like Tere Ishk Mein and the Ilaiyaraaja biopic in the lineup as acting ventures.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR would next appear in a key role for the Kamal Haasan starrer movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor also has an untitled movie with director Ashwath Marimuthu as well.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman issues legal warning to 'slanderers' after divorce from wife Saira Banu; asks them to delete defamatory content within an hour or else...