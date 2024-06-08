Inside PICS from Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah’s pre-wedding festivities are straight out of a fairy tale

Recently, Pinkvilla shared a sneak peek of Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding reception invite with you all. According to the invite, the marriage reception is set to take place on June 14, 2024, at the Leela Palace in Chennai.

Amidst all this, some heartwarming pictures from the adorable couple’s mehendi and haldi functions are out on social media.

Check out the pictures from Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah’s Haldi & Mehendi ceremonies

‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun is all set to tie the wedding knot with Thambi Ramaiah’s son and actor Umapathy Ramaiah. Their pre-wedding festivities have kick-started in Chennai on June 7, 2024.

Both the haldi and mehendi functions of the couple were very intimate affairs with their closest friends and family in attendance. For Haldi, the bride-to-be wore a simple yet elegant white Anarkali suit with minimal makeup and accessories.

Aishwarya and Umapathy also hosted a mehendi ceremony at the bride-to-be's residence in Chennai. She looked beautiful in a vibrant yellow Anamika Khanna outfit with golden earrings and a perfect soft glam make-up look.

On the other hand, the Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay actor opted for a black kurta set with heavy golden embroideries.

As Aishwarya gears up for her Telugu film debut, and Umapathy plans his second directorial movie, their pre-wedding celebrations are filled with the excitement of new beginnings.

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy’s engagement

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah met for the first time on the reality show, Survivor, where interestingly Arjun Sarja was the host. Both Aishwarya and Umapathy clicked instantly.

So, it's fair to say that legendary actor Arjun Sarja played the cupid in their love story. Eventually, the star couple got engaged on October 28, 2023. Social media was flooded with dreamy pictures from their engagement.

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah’s filmography

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah have been prominent faces in the South entertainment industry for years now. Aishwarya made her debut back in 2013 with the Tamil movie Pattathu Yaanai starring Vishal and directed by Boopathy Pandian.

She was last seen in Prema Baraha, a Tamil-Kannada bilingual, directed by her father, Arjun Sarja. On Umapathy Ramaiah's work front, he is known for movies like Mynaa and Veeram.

He made his debut in Tamil cinema back in 2016 with the movie Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. The actor was last seen in 2021 with the film Thanne Vandi which also had his father in a supporting role.

