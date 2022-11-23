INSIDE PICS: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya celebrate their first pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai

The bride-to-be looked ravishing in a red saree, which she accessorised with a stunning choker, matching earrings and a maang tikka. She left her tresses open and was seen wearing heavy eyeshadow, light lipstick, along with some blush. Her bridal glow is simply unmissable.

Hansika Motwani will soon be entering a new and exciting phase of her life. The Maha actress is slated to tie the knot with her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 this year. The wedding festivities will be taking place at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The celebration for the upcoming nuptials began yesterday with Mata Ki Chowki, which was held in Mumbai. Now, we bring to you a few inside photographs from the religious gathering.

Hansika Motwani's wedding details

After Mata Ki Chowki, the wedding festivities will continue in Jaipur with Sufi night on 2nd December. This will be followed by the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies on 3rd December. Aside from all this, the guests will also enjoy a polo match and a casino-themed after-party during the wedding celebration.

Wedding to stream on OTT

Meanwhile, the celebrity wedding will also be streamed live by an OTT platform. Pinkvilla has further exclusively learned that two OTT platforms are in a bid for streaming rights. A source close to the development revealed, "Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding."

The wedding invitation

Pinkvilla also received an exclusive glimpse of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's beautiful wedding invitation. The card with rustic vibes with oxidised details also includes goodie bags and the details of the ceremonies have been printed on the soon-to-be-married couple's photos.

Also Read: Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani wears hot red sari for 'Mata Ki Chowki' ahead of her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya