INSIDE pics of Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu’s baby shower with friends and family

Kajal Aggarwal is on cloud nine as the actress is soon going to hold a newborn baby in her arms. As she is pregnant, her friends and family members hosted a baby shower on February 20. Kajal who enjoys a massive fan following on social media treated her fans with the baby shower pictures and the photographs surely spelled wholesome. Preggers Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu spent the day with their near and dear ones performing all the rituals.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a photo holding her main man. She wrote, “Godbharai” as the caption. As soon as she posted the photo, her fans could not stop gushing over the parents-to-be and showered them with sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Awww” with a red heart emoticon. Another fan commented, “Congratulations ma’am.” In addition to this, Kajal also flooded the story section of Instagram with the inside pictures from the ceremony. The couple also posed for a picture with their friends and family members.

See Kajal’s post here:

See Kajal’s Instagram story here:

To note, the couple had made their pregnancy news official on New Year as they shared the news on social media. Their fans and well-wishers could not stop showering love on them ever since the good news came to light.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Siva Koratala’s Acharya. The project will also have a special appearance by Pooja Hegde. She will also play the lead opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan in Brinda's romantic drama, Hey Sinamika. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as the second female lead. Hey Sinamika will be out in theatres on March 03 this year.

